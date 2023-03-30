Teaser of ‘Money Back Guarantee’ featuring Wasim Akram and Shaneira Akram is out

The teaser of “Money Back Guarantee,” the debut film of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife Shaneira Akram, has been released.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Wasim Akram’s acting skills in the teaser. The film features a star-studded cast of Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mirza Gauhar Rasheed, Shahryar Munawar, Mani, Mikal Zulfikar, and others.

Mikal Zulfiqar shared the latest teaser of “Money Back Guarantee” on his Instagram account.

The movie, directed by Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi, is an action and comedy thriller. It is set to release in theaters on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

While former cricketer Wasim Akram has previously appeared in several TV commercials, “Money Back Guarantee” marks his official entry into the showbiz industry.