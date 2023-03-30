Mickey Arthur excited to work with Pakistan team again

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former coach Mickey Arthur is excited to join the team once again, as he will be working as consultant this time.

The current head coach of Derbyshire county, Mickey Arthur said that both Derbyshire and Pakistan team are close to his heart.

He revealed that he had signed four-year deal with Derbyshire and one year has passed since then, so wants to complete the tenure but will still work for Pakistan as well.

Mickey Arthur added that current senior players of the team were groomed during his first tenure from 2016 to 2019.

He will visit Pakistan next month and is expected to join the camp one month before the World Cup.

Even though he would not be with the team physically in any bilateral series, but still PCB would have the coaches suggested by him and would remain in contact with coaches and the players.

Mickey Arthur added that it would be a challenge for him because the players who were groomed by him, have their egos grown with them as well.