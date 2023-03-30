Govt may not allow to visit India if they don’t come for Asia Cup: Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi revealed on Thursday that government may not allow them to go to India if the Indian team does not come to Pakistan for the World Cup.

PCB head was addressing the standing committee of senate when he told that PCB are not worried about the financial losses since they have earned enough money from Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He also told that they are also planning to arrange PSL for women, for which they have received offers from different groups to buy the team.

Najam Sethi added that they invited many foreign players for the exhibition matches of women during the PSL.

The MC chairman also said that they are trying to increase the number of teams in PSL and may add two more teams.

The standing committee enquired about the betting companies sponsoring the PSL teams, to which PCB COO Salman Naseer told that they have ordered an inquiry on the matter, as sponsors have deals with the teams, not the organising committee.

He told about the stadiums as well, that Hyderabad stadium cannot host the matches as there are no 5-star hotels in the city whereas corps commander Lt. General Asif Ghafoor had suggested them to host exhibition match in Quetta.