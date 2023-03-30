SBP-held forex reserves plunges $354mn, stands at $4.2bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday plunged $354 million, clocking in at $4.2 billion as of March 24.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,815.9 million as of March 24, 2023.

According to a weekly report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under

i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 4,244.3 million

ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 5,571.6 million

iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 9,815.9 million