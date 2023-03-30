Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab increases minimum wage to Rs32,000

Notification issued for increase in wages from Rs25,000
Danish Munir Mar 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Punjab has fixed the minimum wage of a laborer at Rs32,000. A notification was issued after the approval of Governor Balighur Rehman.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Minimum Wages Board secretary, the minimum wages of laborers have been increased.

The new wage is Rs32,000. Earlier, the minimum wage in the province was Rs25,000.

The notification was issued after the approval of Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman.

Punjab

labor

minimum wage

wage board

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div