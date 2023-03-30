Punjab increases minimum wage to Rs32,000

Punjab has fixed the minimum wage of a laborer at Rs32,000. A notification was issued after the approval of Governor Balighur Rehman.

According to the notification issued by the Punjab Minimum Wages Board secretary, the minimum wages of laborers have been increased.

The new wage is Rs32,000. Earlier, the minimum wage in the province was Rs25,000.

The notification was issued after the approval of Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman.