Power tariff raised by 56 paisas per unit for KE consumers

In a shock to the electricity consumers of Karachi, a raise of 56 paisas per unit has been approved in the price of electricity.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved an increase in the cost of electricity for the consumers of Karachi by 56 paisas per unit.

The increase has been made in the head of monthly fuel adjustment for February. The authority will issue a detailed decision later.

The tariff raise, however, will not be applicable on the lifeline consumers of K-Electric.

In February, the K-Electric generated Rs48.55 per unit electricity from its resources. According to Nepra officials, the price of electricity from the resource was Rs9.5 per unit.