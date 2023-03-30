Profile: Who are the UAE’s future leaders Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Khaled?

The UAE President made new leadership appointments recently in which Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mansour has been appointed as UAE Vice President.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the new UAE leadership. In a tweet, he extended heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE. “May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” the premier said.

Who is Sheikh Khaled?

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued the Emiri decree announcing the appointment with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, the country’s highest constitutional authority that consists of Rulers of all seven Emirates. Sheikh Khaled is the eldest son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM),

Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid was previously appointed as Head of National Security on February 15, 2016.

According to WAM, future leader of UAE is known for his work in following areas:

Promoting Youth

Clean Energy

Ghadan 21

Promoter of Sports

Art Lover

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Profile

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as Vice President of UAE. He was born on November 21, 1970 in Abu Dhabi, where he studied until high school. He continued his education in the United States, and received a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations in 1993.