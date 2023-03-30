Pakistani films steal the show at Mosaic Film Fest

In yet another good news for Pakistani film industry, Three Pakistani films, “Kamli” by Sarmad Khost, “Joyland” by Saim Sadiq, and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Jemima Khan, have won multiple awards at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival held in Canada.

“Joyland” won an impressive four awards, including Best International Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Sound Design, and Best Actress (Female), while Sania Saeed won the Best Actress award for her remarkable performance in “Kamli.” Additionally, “What’s Love Got To Do With It” won the Jury Prize for Best Cast.

These awards are a testament to the talent and hard work of the Pakistani film industry and its artists, and further cement its place on the international stage. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to seeing more exceptional work from Pakistani filmmakers and actors in the future.