Sindh declares holiday on Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary

The Sindh government on Thursday notified a public holiday on eve of death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on April 4 (Tuesday).

“The government of Sindh has declared April 4, 2023 as Public Holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto,” the notification reads.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput issued a notification in this regard.

The notification is for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous, bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government except essential services..

Zulfiqar Ai Bhutto was deposed in a military coup by his appointed army chief Zia-ul-Haq, before being controversially tried and executed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan 5 July, 1979 for allegedly authorising the murder of a political opponent.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) has always termed the execution of the PPP as ‘judicial murder’.