Int’l community needs to work together to overcome climate, economic challenges: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said Pakistan is facing economic problems, but friendly countries are standing with it in this difficult situation.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted for the diplomatic corps in Islamabad, the minister said several countries were facing economic problems due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Pakistan is also facing challenges like other countries,” he maintained, adding the needy were being provided relief under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Besides the economic difficulties, the rehabilitation of flood victims is also a big challenge, Bilawal added.

He further said the international community needed to work together to overcome the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate catastrophe, difficult economic conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Bilawal also said the people of Pakistan were facing incredibly difficult economic times due to the wrong decisions taken by the former government.

He went on to say that the BISP was the first social safety net in Pakistan providing support to the poorest of the poor, adding, “We have seen time and again how this program has served, for instance during the Covid-19 pandemic when there were no other means to give financial assistance to the poor. Then it was effective during the floods and helped the poor.”

He said the government had a monumental task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of people affected by floods.

“The government is making consistent efforts to extend assistance to the least fortunate at the bottom of the social pyramid,” he remarked.

The minister also said Pakistan was extremely grateful for the support rendered by the international community for meeting economic and other challenges.