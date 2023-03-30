ECC okays draft Transaction Advisory Agreement for outsourcing three airports

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday after a detailed discussion approved the draft Transaction Advisory Agreement, reached with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for the outsourcing of three airports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the ECC meeting.

The committee considered a summary of the Ministry of Aviation on the engagement of the IFC as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports.

It was informed that the outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of Public-Private Partnership Act 2017 to engage private investor/airport operator through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential.

In this regard, the IFC, a part of the World Bank Group, has been qualified as a transaction advisor.

Among the summaries submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division, the ECC also approved the Declaration of Commerciality and Field Development Plan over Hilal and Iqbal discoveries in favour of M/s Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL).

It also granted second two-year renewal over Kirthar exploration license block in favour of Polish Oil & Gas Company Limited w.e.f August 28, 2022.

The ECC granted permission for Extended Well Testing over the Ghazi-1 discovery to M/s Mari Petroleum Company Limited.

Additionally, the ECC also decided to provide the following technical supplementary grants for the current fiscal year: Rs607.6 million in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of development schemes in Sindh.

The ECC also approved Rs1,689.5 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development schemes under the SDGs Achievement Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh; as well as Rs5 billion in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development schemes in erstwhile Fata.

The ECC deferred a summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on the implementation agreement signed between the government and K-Electric on pending issue of payment of duties and taxes.