US army helicopter crash kills nine soldiers: spokesman

Nine soldiers were killed when two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Kentucky, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“Nine soldiers died in the crash” on Wednesday night, 101st Airborne Division spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Hoefler said.

The helicopters, from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), crashed at around 10pm on Wednesday in Kentucky’s Trigg county, northwest of Fort Campbell, the army base said in a statement early on Thursday.

“We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night, resulting in several casualties,” the 101st Airborne Division tweeted later.

“Right now, our focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had said earlier that fatalities were expected.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he said on Twitter.

He said Kentucky police and emergency management were responding.

“Please pray for all those affected,” Beshear tweeted.

Fort Campbell said the incident was under investigation.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” it said.

Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division, the US Army’s only air assault division.

Nicknamed the “Screaming Eagles,” the division was activated in August 1942 and gained renown during World War II in the D-Day landings and the Battle of the Bulge.

More recently, the division has seen action in Iraq and Afghanistan.