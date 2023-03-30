Reeves’ silence speaks volumes in John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves has once again impressed fans with his return as John Wick, the eponymous hero of the franchise. Not only did the fourth installment break box office records for the R-rated series, but it also set a new standard for length, clocking in at a whopping 169 minutes. What’s more, the lead character only utters 380 words throughout the entire film, which spans almost three hours.

Despite the surprise from fans at the lack of dialogue from the franchise’s star, it seems that Reeves himself is satisfied with the outcome. His compensation for the film comes out to approximately $39,500 per word spoken, making his role in the movie a lucrative one.

Reeves, along with franchise director Chad Stahelski, had a significant role in crafting the movie’s script. During the hours-long writing session, the two worked with the screenwriters to ensure that the story was told in the best possible way. In the end, the decision was made to cut half of Reeves’ dialogue from the film, with a third of what remained consisting of single-word lines.

This creative choice, however, has not dampened fan enthusiasm, as the character’s evolution throughout the series has made him less loquacious and more focused on his mission to take down the High Table and avenge his pet dog.

Reeves’ paycheck for John Wick: Chapter 4, at $15 million, is substantially higher than his earnings for the previous three films in the franchise, in which he earned between $1 million and $2.5 million. This increased compensation is a testament to his continued popularity and his importance to the series’ success.

While John Wick may not have much to say, Reeves is still a master of the action scenes that have come to define the franchise. With just 380 words, the movie and its star prove that sometimes actions speak louder than words.