Bench doesn’t matter, tell us if polls will be held within 90 days: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the strength of the Supreme Court bench does not matter, and all they want to know was if the elections will be held within 90 days as per the Constitution or not.

Mr Khan’s statement comes after the five-member SC bench hearing the case regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was dissolved after Justice Aminuddin Khan recused himself.

In a series of tweets, the PTI chairman said the government is so scared of elections that it is ready to destroy the Constitution and rule of law.

He claimed that before dissolving the two provincial assemblies, he consulted with top constitutional lawyers, all of whom were of the unanimous opinion that the relevant constitutional provision regarding holding of elections within 90 days is inviolable.

He alleged that the government, its “handlers” and a “compromised” election commission were making a mockery of the Constitution.

The PTI chief further said that by cherry-picking which articles of the Constitution they will abide by, they are threatening the very foundation of Pakistan.

“So petrified are they of elections & so desperate to whitewash their convicted [leaders] that they are prepared to destroy the Constitution and any semblance of rule of law,” Imran concluded.