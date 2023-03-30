KP announces week-long spring vacations in school

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Thursday notified the spring vacations across the province.

According to the notification, schools will remain closed in the province from April 01 to April 07, 2023.

The department notified that school staff will not go on the spring holiday and would perform the administrative tasks.

KP School Education department Section Officer Bakthiyar Wali Khan issued a notification in this regard.