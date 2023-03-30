Watch Live
KP announces week-long spring vacations in school

KP School Education department Section Officer Bakthiyar Wali Khan issued a notification in this regard
Samaa Web Desk Mar 30, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Thursday notified the spring vacations across the province.

According to the notification, schools will remain closed in the province from April 01 to April 07, 2023.

The department notified that school staff will not go on the spring holiday and would perform the administrative tasks.

