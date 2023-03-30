International, domestic gold prices see another jump

Continuing its upward trend, the price of gold got a boost of Rs100 in the domestic market at the closing time of trading on Thursday in comparison to the Rs2,300 per tola closing on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the price of gold settled in at Rs208,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs85 to Rs178,326.

The per-ounce price of gold increased by $4 globally to $1,971.

The price of silver per tola went up by Rs20 to reach Rs2,270, while 10 grams of 24-karat silver closed at Rs1,946.15 after gaining Rs17.15.

The international price of silver was at Rs23.87.

According to the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the price of a tola of 24-karat gold went up to Rs207,600 on Wednesday after gaining a significant Rs2,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs857 to Rs163,387.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce had decreased by $10 to $1,957.