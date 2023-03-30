NEST employees use scholarship fund to gain Islamabad Club membership for Rs25m

Some employees of the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) have obtained the Islamabad Club’s corporate membership by paying fee worth Rs25.1 million from the endowment funds.

SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit got hold of an exclusive report of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The report reveals that following employees were held responsible, who initiated the process and got the approval of transferring funds: Syed Athar Hussain, chief financial officer of NEST; Omar Safdar, the chief internal audio; Faysal Qasim, company cecretary; and Quratul Ain Talha, the admin and human resource manager.

The report said the matter was thoroughly investigated and that making such a large payment exceeded the authority of these officials.

A detailed fact-finding investigation was conducted, followed by a board meeting.

All the members recommended and endorsed the idea that public money sanctioned for scholarships for poor students should have been more carefully utilized, and due diligence exercised.

Therefore, taking into account the negligence and callous attitude of the officials concerned, the board members recommended terminating their services with immediate effect and referring the case of the former NEST chief to the Establishment Division, the document states.

The amount paid to the Islamabad Club has been recovered or refunded and deposited in the relevant bank account.