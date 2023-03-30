Rupee gains 26 paisas to halt advance of dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Thursday moved to halt the advance of the US dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency gained 26 paisas against the greenback to settle at Rs283.66 at the closing time of interbank trading on Thursday.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained unchanged at Rs286.50 in the open market.

Earlier, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECA) Chairman Malik Bostan offered to provide $1 billion monthly for the next two years to the government.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Bostan said the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are increasing day by day.

He claimed there is no shortage of foreign exchange in the country and suggested the dollar market could never be controlled through strict measures and that it needed a free hand. He claimed $180 billion went out of Pakistan in 30 years.

The ECA chairman went on to say that there is a need to give the market a free hand, adding a lot of money is being wasted in cryptocurrency and forex trade.

He also encouraged the government to provide hundi/hawala license to exchange companies on the pattern of Dubai and UK.