Lahore High Court declares law suppressing freedom of speech unenforceable

In a climacteric decision, the Lahore High Court on Thursday declared sedition laws as ultra vires of the Constitution and has struck down Section 12-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The court’s decision came after hearing several pleas requesting the nullification of the sedition law.

The petitioners argued that Section 12-A is not only against the Constitution but also violates its essence.

The federal government defended the law, stating that it serves as a valid restriction to free speech if the spoken or written words incite violence or create public disorder.

Lawyers representing the government opposed the petitioners’ arguments, claiming that the sedition laws were used in accordance with the law.

The petitioners’ counsels argued that the use of Section 12-A deprives individuals of their fundamental right to freedom of expression.

The petition questioned the constitutionality, validity, reasonableness, relevance, and legitimacy of the sedition law.

The petitioner cited several examples of lawmakers, politicians, and journalists facing charges under the sedition laws based on arbitrary and politically motivated interpretations of Section 124-A by law enforcement agencies.