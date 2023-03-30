Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue to steer country out of crises

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders including opposition parties and treasury benches, establishment, and judiciary to steer the country out of prevailing multiple crises and put it back on the path of development and prosperity.

He also called for the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to hear the case pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday, he said this greater dialogue will help in evolving a consensus agenda over the charters of economy, democracy, and peace.

The interior minister said it will also help defuse the boiling political temperature in the country and resolve the sufferings of the common man.

He said the government respects and honors the opinion of the Chief Justice and other judges of the apex court. However, if the dialogue is to be held only for the optic purpose, it will serve nothing.

Replying to a question, the interior minister expressed the resolve that terrorism was neither out of control nor would be so in the future. Our armed forces are competent enough and carry out intelligence-based operations against terrorists on daily basis. They are also rendering sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

Rana Sanaullah said despite all these actions and operations, threats of terrorism still exist, but all the relevant authorities are in coordination and discharging their duties to root out this menace.

Replying to a question, he said the stubbornness and obstinacy of Imran Khan is the main hurdle in the initiation of dialogue.

Answering yet another question, he said talks should be held first to streamline the economy ruined by Imran Khan and cool down the heating political temperature.

He said under the prevailing circumstance, elections will result in only disturbance and anarchy in the country, which is the main agenda of PTI and Imran Khan.