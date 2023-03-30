Watch Live
Pakistan

PM orders withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa

Govt withdraws curative review against top judge
Samaa Web Desk Mar 30, 2023
<p>Photo: Justice Qazi Faez Isa</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered to withdraw the curative review reference against Senior Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Shehbaz Sharif, decided not to pursue the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The premier said, Justice Qazi and his family have been subjected to ‘harassment’ and ‘defamation’ in the guise of the reference.

He further added that the reference against Qazi Faez was not genuine, but rather a vengeful move by Imran Niazi against a “just judge”.

