Deaths feared after two US army helicopters collide

Two Army Black Hawk helicopters have crashed during a training mission over Kentucky, the US military said.

As per details, the helicopters crashed at around 10:00 pm ET (0200 GMT Thursday) during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky.

A number of people are believed to have been killed in the crash.

Army spokeswoman Nondice Thurman, in a statement, said the status of the crew members is not immediately known.

It was unclear how many people were aboard.

Taking to twitter, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected”.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.