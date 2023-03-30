After NA, Senate passes bill aimed at curtailing CJP powers

Amid opposition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who possessed majority in the upper house, the Senate passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar tabled the bill in the Senate.

PTI members resorted to shouting and creating noise in the legislature to disrupt the proceedings. However, the provision-wise approval of the bill received 60 votes in favor and 19 in opposition.

The National Assembly (NA) short of the opposition voices on Tuesday passed the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 which aims to ‘clip wings’ of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) over suo motu jurisdiction.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar tabled the bill in the National Assembly.

During his speech, the minister ruled out that ‘there was a need for a constitutional amendment’.

The bill read that it is expedient to make a law providing for certain practices and procedures of the Supreme Court.

The provisions of the bill include: