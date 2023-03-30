Spouses of immigrant skilled workers in US can now work

A US district judge has ruled that spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the United States, dismissing a plea filed by Save Jobs USA, an organization of IT workers who claim they lost their jobs to H-1B workers.

The H1B visa program allows skilled foreign workers to come to the US and work for American companies, but until recently, spouses of H-1B visa holders were not allowed to work.

The ruling will benefit thousands of foreign workers in the US tech sector, many of whom are Indian.

Tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft had opposed the lawsuit by Save Jobs USA.

According to Judge Tanya Chutkan, Save Jobs USA’s primary contention was that Congress has never granted the Department of Homeland Security authority to allow foreign nationals, like H-4 visa-holders, to work during their stay in the US.

However, she argued that Congress has expressly and knowingly empowered the American government to authorize employment as a permissible condition of an H-4 spouse’s stay in the United States.

Judge Chutkan wrote in her ruling that the federal government has had a longstanding and open responsibility for authorizing employment for similar visa classes and its exercise of that authority reveals Congress’ approval of it.

She added that the Department of Homeland Security has been the one to grant work authorization to spouses of foreign government officials and spouses of employees or officers of international organizations.

H-1B workers have applauded the ruling, saying it will bring relief to thousands of families across the country.

Prominent community leader and advocate for immigrant rights, Ajay Bhutoria, said allowing H-1B spouses to work is “not just a matter of economic fairness, but also a matter of family unity and stability”.