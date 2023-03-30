DSP among four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Four police officers including DSP have been martyred after terrorists attacked a police post in Lakki Marwat late at night, SamaaTV reported Thursday.

The attack in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in martyrdom of four police officers while six others sustained injuries.

As per police spokesperson, the militants launched an attack on the Saddar Police Station, which led to an intense exchange of fire.

The injured cops were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Among the deceased were Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, Constable Ali Marjan, Constable Karamat, and Waqar Ahmed, who were bravely serving the country and protecting citizens.

The funeral prayers for the martyrs have been offered in the morning at the Police Lines, which were attended by senior police officials.

Police, in the meantime, have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and wrote: “The sacrifices of our police force in the battle against terrorism is indelible”.

He added, “May the fallen heroes be bestowed with Allah’s mercy and the wounded officers make a prompt recovery”.

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of four police personnel.