Xiaomi, Warner Bros collaborate to bring Harry Potter-themed smartphone

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China, and it has already made headlines.

This latest addition to the Redmi Note family comes packed with top-of-the-line specifications, including the brand-new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip, up to 16 GB of LPDRR5 RAM, and a whopping 1 TB of storage.

But what really sets this smartphone apart from its predecessors? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Design and Display

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo has the same design language as the other models in the Redmi Note 12 series, with a sleek and stylish look that is sure to turn heads.

It is available in black, blue, and silver color options, with a neat back panel that features a gradient design.

The device sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gaming, streaming videos, and browsing the web. The display also features HDR10+ support, ensuring that the colors are vibrant and punchy.

Camera

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo’s camera setup is one of its standout features. Unlike the other models in the series, which come with either a 50MP or a 108MP main camera, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo boasts a 64MP shooter.

This is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, providing users with a lot of flexibility when it comes to taking photos. The smartphone also features a 16MP front-facing camera, which is great for taking selfies and making video calls.

Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip, a major upgrade over the previous generation. This chip features an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores, providing a balance between performance and power efficiency.

The smartphone comes with up to 16 GB of LPDRR5 RAM, ensuring that it can handle even the most demanding apps and games. It also comes with up to 1 TB of storage, which is great for storing large files and media.

Software

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo runs on Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 14, based on Android 13. This ensures that users have access to the latest features and security updates.

MIUI 14 also comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to personalize their smartphone according to their preferences.

Battery Life

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, more than enough to get you through a full day of use. It also supports 67W wired charging, meaning you can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in just a matter of minutes.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is available in China, with a starting price of $290. However, if you want to max out the smartphone with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage, it will cost you $378.

Xiaomi has also collaborated with Warner Brothers for a special Harry Potter-themed Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for $349.