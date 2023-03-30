Political tension rises as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections date revealed!

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly general elections will be held on October 8, 2023, with the election schedule to be released at a later date.

The announcement comes after the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, suggested the date in a letter to the Election Commission on March 24.

The ECP postponed the general elections in Punjab on March 22, requesting a date from the Governor of Punjab for elections between April 9 and April 13, which was not provided.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections will now take place on the same date as the postponed Punjab elections.

In the decree signed by the Chairman of the Election Commission and the four members it is said that the ECP has fulfilled its responsibilities after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and is preparing for the upcoming elections in both provinces.

The announcement of the election date has set the stage for a fierce contest between the various political factions.

The upcoming election is crucial for the former ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as it seeks to maintain its stronghold in the province.

The opposition parties, on the other hand, are hoping to make inroads and challenge the PTI’s dominance. The election is expected to be closely watched, and the outcome could have significant implications for the political landscape of Pakistan.