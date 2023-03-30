Warwickshire Cricket Club signs pakistani pacer for County Championship 2023!

Warwickshire Cricket Club has announced that Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali will be joining their team for the upcoming County Championship 2023.

The experienced pacer is set to arrive on April 1st, and the club shared the news on Twitter, stating that he will be playing in the T20 Blast and County Championship fixtures until the end of July.

Hassan Ali previously played for Lancashire during the early stages of the 2022 County Championship, where he took 25 wickets at 20.60, including two five-wicket hauls.

He has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, and will remain available to the national team during his county season stint.

It’s worth noting that Warwickshire signed Hassan Ali for the first four months of the championship last year in November.

If he gets selected for Pakistan’s white-ball squad against New Zealand or in ICC Test Championship fixtures against Sri Lanka in July, he will travel to join the national team.