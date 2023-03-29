‘One should distance themselves from decievers,’ Hareem Shah advises fans

Pakistani TikToker and influencer Hareem Shah has recently been very active on social media platforms, she lately posted a story on her official Instagram account in which the TikToker can be seen quoting Quranic saying that, “a Muslim cannot be bit by the same snake twice,” meaning that a person who believes in Allah Pak cannot get deceived by the same person more than once.

Hareem Shah shared her personal point of view with her fans and followers as well and said that if a person knows that they are getting decieved by someone they know, whether it be a boy or a girl or anyone, they should distance themselves from them timely.

The TikToker also shared a note on positivity, “Allah Pak has given a very beautiful life to everyone, and one should always keep calm and follow His sayings, but if they know someone who is ditching them or cheating on them or is a fraud, they should immediately throw such people out of their lives.”

She went on describing that she has always made her life choice entirely by herself and has never been dependent on anyone for anything,She does not fear anyone except for Allah Almighty. She added, “I am also very straightforward and blunt about people in my life, I never tolerate cheating and can never compromise with someone who is a fraud.”

It is pertinent to mention that, Hareem Shah recently confronted the backlash after her controversial and unethical videos started revolving all over the internet, which later on she blamed her friend Sandal Khattak for leaking the videos.