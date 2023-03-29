Fed govt’s pension bill soars to Rs609 billion

As the federal government failed to solve the issue of ghost pensioners, the pension bill soared to Rs609 billion on Wednesday.

The officials of the Ministry of Finance told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the pension bill of the federal government has risen to Rs609 billion.

The officials told the Committee that around 949,000 pensioners are still being paid their pensions manually, including more than 6,600 ghost pensioners.

According to the authorities, out of more than 3.23 million pensioners, over 2.2 million have been transferred to the direct credit scheme, and 90% of civil pensioners and 41% of military pensioners receive their pensions directly in their bank accounts.

In Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 percent of pensions are being transferred into bank accounts, while in Balochistan, 93 percent of pensioners were transferred to the DCS scheme.

According to finance ministry officials, the transfer of pension payments to the DCS system will take another year.