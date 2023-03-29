AI to replace 300 million jobs: Is your career safe?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly advanced in recent years, leading to significant changes in the job market. A recent report by Goldman Sachs suggests that AI’s widespread adoption has the potential to replace nearly 300 million full-time jobs.

While this may cause concern for some, the report also suggests that AI could create new job opportunities and boost productivity.

As AI technology continues to develop, it is essential to understand its potential impact on the job market and various industries.

Goldman Sachs’ report further highlights that the adoption of AI could enhance the total annual value of goods and services produced worldwide by up to 7%.

It also notes that generative AI, which can produce content nearly identical to human work, marks a significant breakthrough in the field.

The UK government is actively promoting investment in AI, believing it will boost productivity in various industries.

To allay public concerns about AI’s potential impact, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan emphasizes that AI should complement, not replace, the UK’s workforce.

However, the report also notes that the impact of AI will vary across different sectors.

While almost 46% of tasks in administrative and 44% in legal professions could be automated, only 6% in construction and 4% in maintenance could be replaced by AI.

Furthermore, advancements in generative AI, such as ChatGPT, could lead to increased competition for journalists and a potential decrease in wages unless there is an upsurge in demand for their services.

Despite this, the long-term effects of AI remain unclear, and all predictions should be taken with caution.