‘Understanding and respectful,’ Veena Malik shares traits of a good husband

Pakistani actor and host who left the industry a few years back, Veena Malik in a recent interview shared her poibt of view of an ideal husband and said that the husband should be thoughtful of his wife and should respect her.

Responding to host’s question about an ideal husband, Veena said, “I do not care about wealth or looks, and such traits should not only be between husband and wife relation but almost every relation, whether it be your maid or any house help.”

The host also questioned her about her Twitter account being too political, and that that she does not run that account herself, it only has her name, to which she responded that all tweets are posted by her and that she likes being expressive about her thoughts and likes sharing her point of view with her fans, that is why she never lets anyone else handle her account.

The former actor is widely known for her social media controversies more than her acting. She has also acted in India other than Pakistan, she took part on famous Indian reality show “Bigg Boss” and many other music videos and movies in India.

She married Asad Khattak and the couple have two kids together, one daughter and a son, though due to some personal misunderstandings the couple got divorced.