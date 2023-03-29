Toshakhana record reveals massive irregularities in buying gifts from 1983-2023

The 40-year record of the Toshakhana has brought to light several irregularities in purchasing state gifts by political personalities.

According to the record from 1983 to 2023, obtained by the SAMAA Investigation Unit, clause 12 of the Toshakhana policy has been massively flouted for the sale of hundreds of gifts.

The record reveals that all 10 valuable vehicles received as gifts were retained by important personalities while flouting the rules.

It shows that 1,770 personalities received 7,400 gifts in the last 40 years. From 1980 to 2023, they undertook 672 official visits to 57 countries. The Cabinet Division estimated the total value of all the gifts at Rs870 million.

In 40 years, only 171 gifts were auctioned for Rs190 million, while 970 individuals received 4,484 gifts between 2002 and 2023. These gifts were valued at Rs670 million.

From 1980 to 2001, 2,916 gifts were given to 865 important personalities, as per the official records. The Cabinet Division estimated the value of these gifts at Rs210 million, wile their total market value is around Rs3 billion.

Moreover, 11 prime ministers and eight presidents paid 501 international visits, while 21 foreign minister paid 125 visits to 40 countries.

The record also reveals that 4,955 gifts were retained free of charge by some important personalities. Also, 2,040 most valuable gifts were retained for only Rs50 million, while the market value of these gifts was Rs1.5 billion.

Former prime minister Shaukat Aziz received the most, 885, gifts, while former PM Benazir Bhutto received 589 gifts.

Ms Bhutto retained 178 gifts for Rs250,000, former premier Nawaz Sharif received 120 gifts and paid Rs1.4 million to retain 75 of them.

Former dictator Gen Ziaul Haq received 176 gifts worth Rs1.3 million from 1978 to 1987. Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo received 289 gifts from 1985 to 1988, ex-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan took 88 gifts and retained them for only Rs67,000.

Former president Farooq Leghari retained all 110 gifts he received for Rs2.8 million. Former president Rafiq Tarar retained 70 gifts for just Rs150,000.