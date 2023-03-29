Kareena sides with Uorfi Javed over her ‘unique’ fashion sense

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview said that fashion is for portraying your independence and personal choice, hence Uorfi’s fashion sense is very creative and confident which makes her stand out and unique.

She said that she does exactly how she feels, this is how fashion should be brought out, one should dress up, as per their comfort and wish. Bebo said, “I love the way she carries herself in her own fashion, I am a confident person myself and I stand with the ones who are confident enough to stand out.”

Ms Kapoor added that she loves the way Uorfi walks and displays herself in a carefree way. When asked about wearing the same outfits as Uorfi, Kareena responded that she has had carried many types of dresses and she has a specialty that she can carry any outfit glamorously yet she won’t wear the same attire as Uorfi as that requires a very high sense of confidence and freedom which she somehow lacks.

Kareena Kapoor has made her name in the Bollywood with her epic acting and dancing skills, she married the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple have a kid, Taimur Ali Khan together, though Saif also has two kids from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara made her debut in Bollywood with her film “Kedarnath” in 2018 alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajpot, while Ibrahim is rumored to start his acting career in 2023.