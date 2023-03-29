Aamer Jamal ready to challenge fellow all-rounders for spot in team

Pakistan Cricket Team’s all-rounder Aamer Jamal said he was happy to play Ramazan Cricket tournament in Lahore, with all the star cricketers and would be looking to impress the selectors.

He had played a key role in match win against England in September last year, as he bowled the final over in the second innings.

Aamer Jamal was talking to media when he said that Babar Azam supported him throughout the match, whenever he played under his captaincy.

He added that the player get more confidence and the performance is improved when captain shows the trust in player.

Jamal also said that it was not his job to question the selectors and his duty is only to perform, whenever he gets a chance.

About his best wicket so far, Aamer Jamal said that it was difficult to bowl against Alex Hales, but he got a lot of confidence after dismissing him.

He also talked about the competition between the all-rounders in Pakistan and said only selectors can decide which all-rounder is more suitable for which team and series.