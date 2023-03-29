Nawaz, Tareen may benefit if judicial reforms bill becomes law

Once the judicial reform bill is passed into law, several important figures, including former premier Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, will get the right to appeal.

Nawaz will also get an opportunity to file an appeal in the case of disqualification from party presidency, while an appeal can also be filed against the decision of lifetime disqualification.

Moreover, appeals may also be filed against the ruling of former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri on the no-confidence motion against former premier Imran Khan, as well as the case of votes of defecting lawmakers.

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz will also be able to file an appeal against the ouster of his government by court.

With the passage of the judicial reforms bill into law, the former lawmakers disqualified on fake degrees will also have the right to appeal.

Tabled by the federal government a day earlier, the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 was passed by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Earlier, the NA Standing Committee on Law and Justice had unanimously approved the bill with additional amendments.

Apart from this, a federal cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister on Tuesday had earlier approved the bill.