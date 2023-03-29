Ali Zafar disapproves chaos during free flour distribution

Pakistani singer, song-writer, and actor Ali Zafar, is an internationally known icon, he recently asked the state authorities, to make the free flour distribution more safe and with dignity.

Taking to Twitter, the “Teefa in Trouble” star, quoted anchor and mimic Shafaat Ali’s tweet, “Point: One of the State’s responsibilities is to uphold the dignity of every individual.” The singer wanted government to give respect to those who cannot afford to buy flour themselves and mostly belong to daily wagers. He regards every class of people as equal, as they earn for their family after spending numerous hours of hardship.

Ali Zafar has been quite vocal over the internet, since Shafaat Ali posted, “Jab bijli ka bill ghareeb kay ghar address par har maheenay pohanch jata hai to muft aatay ka thaila kyon nahi pohanch sakta? Ghareeb ko aik atay kay thailay k liye maila laganay ki zaroorat kyon parti hai?” meaning that why does the poor have to suffer for getting only one bag of free flour, when they get their electricity bill at their doorstep every month. Hence, the singer agreed to it and responded with his point of view.

The “Ab Khel Jamay Ga” vocalist raised his voice asking the authorities to respect the poor and provide them necessities with dignity

It is pertinent to mention that; many cases of chaotic situations have been reporting in the country during the distribution of free flour.