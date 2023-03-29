Malik Bostan claims to bring billion of dollars if given free hand

Pakistan Forex Exchange Association Chairman Malik Bustan has claimed if they are given a free hand then Forex association bring a billion dollar per month for the next two years to the government.

During a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Bostan said that the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are increasing day by day.

He claimed there is no shortage of foreign exchange in the country and suggested that dollar market could never be controlled by strict measures and needed a free hand. He said that $180 billion went out of the Pakistan in 30 years.

He said that money is being lost in crypto currency and foreign forex trade.

Bostan urged Senate committee that it should be allowed not to ask for CNIC from customers up to $15,000.

Bostan said now biometrics is required even for dollars while references and Hawala hundi dealers are providing ‘home delivery’.

Malik Bostan further claimed as per Financial Action Task Force (FATF), it does not require identification for sale of up to $15,000.

Afghan Transit Trade benefits

He said that the Afghan Transit Trade has increased a lot, reference is being used in the trade, earlier $1 million were deposited in the banks every day, now very little is being deposited, the trade from Afghanistan should be done in domestic currency.

Chairman Foreign Exchange added that Britain and Dubai have issued licenses for hawala banking.

“In Pakistan, SBP has limited the charges of exchange companies. Banks get Rs20 for bringing a dollar while forex association receives a rupee,” he said.