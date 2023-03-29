Pakistan virtually shares stance on extremism, terrorism in SCO summit

While participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in India through a video link on Wednesday, Pakistan says the people of the country have rendered great sacrifices against terrorism and extremism.

A meeting of the national security advisers of SCO member countries was held in India. The summit was inaugurated in New Delhi by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan was represented in the meeting by National Security Division Secretary Engineer Amir Hassan through a video link.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the National Security Division secretary, in his address, shed light on terrorism and extremism.

Engineer Hassan, while addressing the meeting, said the people of Pakistan have rendered great sacrifices against terrorism and extremism.

Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on peace, stability and economic development. Pakistan is committed to the goals and objectives of the SCO, the FO spokesperson added.