Babar Azam remains World No.1 in ICC batters’ ODI Ranking

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam retained his top position in the ICC ODI batters’ ranking, as the latest rankings were released on Wednesday.

Babar Azam, who had dethroned Virat Kohli as the No.1 ODI batter in 2021, has completed almost two years at the top position.

The run machine from Pakistan leads the second ranked Rassie Van Der Dussen by 110 points whereas Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq is ranked third in ODI ranking.

Babar Azam is ranked at fourth position in the ICC T20 batters’ ranking whereas Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is in the second position.

In ODI bowlers’ ranking, Shaheen Shah Afridi, placed at the seventh position, is the only Pakistani bowler in the top 10.

The left-arm bowler has 641 points and is 11 points behind sixth ranked Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Shadab Khan is the highest ranked Pakistani bowler in the T20 ranking, with 651 points and is only six points behind tenth placed Mitchell Santner.