China stands ready to work with Pakistan to advance high-quality CPEC cooperation

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China appreciated the remarks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and as the Prime Minister said, Coal project is transforming Thar, a desert region, into a power source for entire Pakistan and serving country’s economy and people’s wellbeing.

She was responding to the question asked by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) that last week Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a coal power project built under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said this project will give a big boost to Pakistan’s economy in the coming years.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thar project is an epitome of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As an important flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has made good headway with fruitful outcomes in energy cooperation.

Such cooperation has created many jobs for the local community and helped improve the energy mix and energy security in Pakistan.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, and advance high-quality CPEC cooperation.

She said this would inject impetus into the sustainable development of Pakistan’s economy and society, and bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.