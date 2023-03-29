Bollywood to create biopic of Pakistani Host Begum Nawazish Ali

Indian director Deepak Pandey plans on making a biopic on Ali Saleem who played the character of a woman many times

Bollywood decided to produce a movie about the life of Pakistani host, author, and performer Mohammad Ali Saleem alias Begum Nawazish Ali.

According to media sources in India, Ali Saleem’s life story is motivational because of the difficulties he fearlessly overcame.

Deepak Pandey stated that he wants Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat to play Ali because the role calls for an actor with a bold and strong personality, there is a good likelihood that Mallika Sherawat would be featured in the lead role of the movie.

The director claimed that he spoke with Mallika Sherawat about playing the role in the movie as well, but the official announcement will be made in the upcoming days.

This movie will reportedly be released on an OTT platform, according to the reports.

It should be noted that Ali Saleem hosted a TV show by dressing as a woman and inviting celebrities from various fields. He was inspired by the late Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, who was also the first woman PM in the Muslim world.

The director said, “Begum Nawazish Ali’s background and childhood is interesting but the journey he makes in due course of his life is even more interesting. He has interviewed the who’s who from business, politics, [and] entertainment with gusto. He has courted satire and controversy but managed to make a place in the hearts of the common man. His life will make for very compelling content on screen.”

Begum Nawazish Ali also took part in Season 4 of the Indian reality programme “Bigg Boss.”