Morne Morkel expected to be take role of Pakistan’s bowling coach

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has emerged as the favourite to become the bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finalised the coaches.

Morne Morkel will be busy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) so he would not be available for the series against New Zealand.

Samaa TV learnt that PCB gave preference to foreign coaches and former fielding coach Grant Bradburn will be head coach.

Grant Bradburn served in Pakistan as fielding coach in 2018 and later served as a coach at National High Performance Center in Lahore, till 2021.

On the other hand, Andrew Puttick, who played only one ODI, representing South Africa in 2005, will be batting coach of Pakistan.

Andrew Puttick had earlier worked with South Africa A team in 2019, and also worked with their emerging cricketers.

Most of the recommendations were made by Mickey Arthur, but he is expected to be consultant of the team, as he will remain the head coach of Derbyshire county.

Mickey Arthur had worked with Pakistan team from 2016 to 2019 as well, but his contract was not renewed when Ramiz Raja took over as the PCB Chairman.