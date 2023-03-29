PHC judge to become chief for a day; court to get first woman acting CJ

Justice Mussarat Hilali has been appointed as the first woman acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), while Justice Noorul Amin Khan will assume charges of the chief justice for a day.

Upon the retirement of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on March 30, the most senior judge of the court, Justice Khan, has been appointed as the acting CJ. But his stint will last a day only.

After the retirement of Justice Khan on March 31, a day after he takes over the as the acting CJ, Justice Mussarat Hilali will become the first woman acting chief justice of the PHC.

The president has appointed Justice Khan as the acting chief justice for a day, and Justice Hilali as the acting CJ until the appointment of a regular incumbent.

According to a Law Ministry notification, Justice Hilali will continue to perform her duties as the acting CJP until the Judicial Commission approves the appointment of a regular.

Justice Hilali was appointed as the additional judge of the Peshawar High Court in 2013 and became a regular judge in 2014.

Who is Justice Mussarat Hilali?

Born on August 8, 1961 in Batkhela village of Malakand division, Justice Hilali received her primary education in her local area and then moved to Peshawar for higher education. After obtaining an LLB degree from the Peshawar University’s Khyber Law College, she started practicing law as a profession.

She obtained her district court license in 1983, high court in 1988 and then the Supreme Court in 2006.