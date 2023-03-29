‘I don’t associate myself as a royal,’ Sara Ali Khan ends misconception

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan regarded herself as a regular Mumbai girl despite being a member of the royal family.

Sara is the granddaughter of former actress Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan, the last Nawab of the Pataudi dynasty. She is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. During the British rule, her great-grandfather served as the final emperor of the princely state of Pataudi.

She talked openly on leading a basic life despite being from a royal family and growing up in Mumbai like any other child.

Sara stated in an interview that she finds it ‘ridiculous’ when people mistake her for a royal. “I find it ridiculous when people think that I’m royalty. I don’t associate myself as a royal,” she added.

The “Love Aaj Kal” star said, “I lived in Juhu, Bombay, with my mother for the majority of my life. I visit my father, Saif Ali Khan, in Bandra and have vacations in Himachal Pradesh, Kedarnath, and Jammu and Kashmir. I have no idea what royalty is.”

It should be remembered that after Sara’s parents, Saif and Amrita Singh, split in 2004, Amrita raised Sara and her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later this year, Ibrahim Ali Khan is also most likely to make his Bollywood debut.

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in her upcoming thriller “Gaslight” as Misha, alongside Vikrant Massey as Kapil, and Chitrangda Singh as Rukmini, the story revolves around Misha, a paralyzed girl who returns back to her father’s royal palace, and finds her father missing without anyone knowing. Chitrangda and Vikrant play the lead alongside her and face odd events in search of the king of the palace.