Argentina’s economic downfall: Which party will save the citizens? Harvard Review answers

Politically divided Argentina is going to the polls later this year, and citizens seem conflicted about which direction the country should go.

A third of the population support Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front), a populist-leftist alliance, another third support Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change), a liberal-conservative alliance, and the final third would prefer a candidate who does not belong to either coalition.

According to an article published by Nicolette Reale at Harvard International Review (HIR), despite disagreeing about who should take office, the citizens seem to unanimously agree that the economic state of the country is the number one concern for the upcoming election.

The scribe discussed following subtopics in her article:

How Did the Economy Get This Bad?

Currency Exchange and USD Dominance

Political Parties and Polarization

The Current Administration and Upcoming Elections

With inflation rising at a constant rate for over two decades now, Argentines are unable to come to a clear consensus on who could finally alleviate their economic problems.

Some citizens believe that change may just make matters worse and that the current government is their best option for improvement, while others see the current government as the leading problem for their country’s disastrous economic situation.

In the eyes of Peronists, ensuring that a large change doesn’t happen at the end of this year seems to be the most feasible way to prevent problems from worsening.

The author concluded that some citizens are starting to believe that a familiar political force may be needed to solve this crisis, despite them being at the forefront of the current economic situation and instigators of political tension.

On the other hand, supporters of Juntos Por el Cambio believe that a change in government is the only way to combat this economic crisis. With large divisions among the nation on who to support, the upcoming election will ultimately answer which coalition the nation believes can save their economy.