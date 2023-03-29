Pakistan could play World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could ask to schedule Pakistan’s World Cup matches in Bangladesh, instead of India, after BCCI refused to send India’s team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Samaa TV learnt from their sources that PCB would discuss it with International Cricket Council (ICC), about not going to India, and scheduling Pakistan’s matches in India.

PCB would clarify to ICC that India is not sending their team to Pakistan, even though they are no security problems, so Pakistan also reserves a right to play on neutral venue.

On the other hand, ICC’s General Manager, Wasim Khan also said on Tuesday that Pakistan might not play World Cup matches in India.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PCB revealed that venue was not decided but it will likely be a neutral venue.

It is also expected that matches in Bangladesh would not cause any logistic problems as it is near India as well.