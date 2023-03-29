Maryam urges CJP Bandial to treat Imran as per law, Constitution

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N chief organizer, urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial not to ‘follow’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

She said the PTI chief has insulted all his facilitators.

While addressing a public gathering at Railway Station Ground in Khudian Khas of Sargodha district, Maryam responded to the CJP’s remarks about the long queues at free flour distribution points, saying there were longer queues of people seeking justice from courts.

The PML-N senior vice president said the country would be saved from destruction if CJP Bandial treated Imran Khan as per the Constitution.

She also claimed that courts were taking suo motu notices on Imran Khan’s suggestions.

Maryam alleged that former chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa asked Imran to bring his petitions to them, and questioned why the Constitution was ignored back then.

Also Read: Verdict on polls after answer to why 4-3 verdict was changed to 3-2: Maryam

She also cited other incidents in reference to the alleged selective application of the Constitution, including testimonies of those who punished Nawaz Sharif, and Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s case with the Supreme Judicial Council.

The PML-N leader commented that if a violator of the Constitution was punished, the situation would not have been this critical. She also accused the apex court of bias towards Imran Khan.

She further said Imran, after failing at the “flop cipher drama”, hired a US lobbying firm for $80,000 to reset ties with the country.

She taunted that Imran was complaining to other countries about Pakistan like a child.

‘Level-playing field’ before elections

Maryam reiterated that her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not provided a level-playing field before the 2018 elections.

She warned that before the general elections this year, Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and Imran Khan’s handlers flee abroad.

Also Read: Imran’s facilitators, corruption to be exposed with full force: Maryam

The PML-N leader reiterated her allegations against the former chief justices of the country, and said the family of former CJP Asif Saeed Khoosa was celebrating the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case.

“His children and family were present in the court and happy about the disqualification,” she claimed, adding that the court announces verdicts as per the judges’ families wishes.

She alleged that some judges were still supporting Imran Khan.

Maryam further stressed that no matter how much anyone was annoyed, she will not desist from speaking the truth.

Also Read: Elections solution to all problems, but political stability needed first: Maryam

In reference to the PTI chief, she said now that his facilitators have left the country, his true face has been revealed, and he is attacking the state.

“The one who used to say law is equal for everyone, is now a fugitive of the same law,” she remarked.

Maryam also called Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence a “safe haven” for terrorists. She also questioned that if, as per Imran’s claims, his wife was alone at home when the police raided there, who was throwing petrol bombs at them?

She also alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan police force was called to allegedly attack the Punjab police.

The PML-N leader also taunted Imran Khan for talking about smashing the idols of fear from behind a bullet-proof shield at his Minar-e-Pakistan rally.