‘I find peace and solace in praying 5 times,’ Vivian Dsena accepts Islam

Indian actor Vivian Dsena in his recent interview revealed that he accepted Islam back in 2019. It was his first Ramadan in 2019 and have been practicing the religion ever since.

Vivian also opened up about his wife and daughter for the first time, while giving interview to an Indian magazine. He said that he does not want his family to be highlighted. About accepting Islam, he said, “I started following Islam during the Holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day.”

Furthermore, as the actor prefers keeping his private life private from media, but recently it came out in his interview that he married his longtime girlfriend Nouran Aly a year ago and the couple have a four-month old daughter, Vivian’s wife was from Egypt, hence they got married in Egypt in a very private ceremony.

According to fans, they share their thoughts through comments on social media platforms. They say that it is a possibility that he accepted Islam, to marry his girlfriend as she is a Muslim, some also quoted Quranic verses’ translation about accepting Islam. Many fellow celebrities were seen congratulating him and also welcoming him to the Islamic circle.