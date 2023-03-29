Gold prices per tola gains record Rs2300, smash recent records

The price of gold continued its upward trend on Wednesday, and got a boost of whopping Rs230,00 per tola at the closing time of the trading.

According to the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of a tola of 24-karat gold went up to Rs207,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs8,57 to Rs163,387.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce decreased by $10 to $1,957.

The price of silver per tola remained Rs2,250, while 10 grams of 24-karat silver remained was stable at Rs1,929. The international price of silver was at Rs23.14.

Read Also: Gold gets a boost after two-day slip

The price of 24-Karat silver per tola unmaimed unchanged at Rs2250 and 10-gram of 24-Karat at 1929. The global price of the silver was Rs23.27.

KSE-100 index loses 202 points

Karachi stock market ended in negative after two days boost. The KSE-100 index could not maintain the limit of 40,000 points. The KSE-100 Index dropped by 202 points and closed at 49808 points.